Ontario is reporting an average of 572 new COVID-19 cases over the past two days as the rolling seven-day average drops slightly from Sunday, the last day data was released by the province.

Provincial health officials say there were 564 new cases confirmed today and 581 new infections on the holiday Monday. For comparison, there were 525 new infections last Tuesday and 694 last Monday.

The rolling seven-day average of new infections is now 746, down from 757 on Sunday but up from 702 one week ago.

With 19,200 tests processed on Sunday, the provincewide positivity rate was 3.6 and with 17,118 tests processed on Monday, the positivity rate was 3.4 per cent.

According to the latest data from the province, there are 192 COVID-19 patients receiving treatment in intensive care, up from 158 last Tuesday.

Five more virus-related deaths were confirmed over the past two days.

