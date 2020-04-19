Ontario reports 568 new cases of COVID-19, another 39 deaths
Chris Fox, CP24.com
Published Sunday, April 19, 2020 10:31AM EDT
Last Updated Sunday, April 19, 2020 10:41AM EDT
Ontario has reported 568 new cases of COVID-19 over the last 24-hours and another 39 deaths.
The number eclipse the record 564 cases that were reported on Friday, though it is likely that it is somewhat inflated after Toronto Public Health was unable to add its new cases to the provincial database on Friday following a technical change in its tracking platform.
The 39 new deaths confirmed on Sunday is up from the 36 confirmed on Saturday but remains well off the record 51 confirmed on April 15.
The total death toll so far now stands at 553 with nearly half of those deaths (240) involving residents at long-term care facilities.
Encouragingly both the number of people hospitalized with the virus and the number of those people in Intensive Care Units is down from one day prior, continuing a recent trend.
There are now 809 people hospitals with COVID-19 provincewide (down 11) with 247 of those people currently in intensive care (down three)
There are now 10,578 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ontario, including deaths and recoveries.
Other highlights from the data:
- There have now been 1,179 cases involving healthcare workers, representing 11 per cent of all cases
- People over the age of 80 represent 20 per cent of all cases but 66 per cent of all deaths (365)
- About half of all cases are now considered resolved (5,209)
- The total number of people who have been hospitalized with the virus since the pandemic began now stands at 1,306
- There are now 112 outbreaks at long-term care homes in Ontario, up four from one day prior
- About 28 per cent of all cases are now believed to result from community transmission, though that information remains pending for nearly half of all cases (42 per cent)