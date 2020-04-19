

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Ontario has reported 568 new cases of COVID-19 over the last 24-hours and another 39 deaths.

The number eclipse the record 564 cases that were reported on Friday, though it is likely that it is somewhat inflated after Toronto Public Health was unable to add its new cases to the provincial database on Friday following a technical change in its tracking platform.

The 39 new deaths confirmed on Sunday is up from the 36 confirmed on Saturday but remains well off the record 51 confirmed on April 15.

The total death toll so far now stands at 553 with nearly half of those deaths (240) involving residents at long-term care facilities.

Encouragingly both the number of people hospitalized with the virus and the number of those people in Intensive Care Units is down from one day prior, continuing a recent trend.

There are now 809 people hospitals with COVID-19 provincewide (down 11) with 247 of those people currently in intensive care (down three)

There are now 10,578 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ontario, including deaths and recoveries.

Other highlights from the data: