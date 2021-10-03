Ontario reported 580 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday and two new deaths, as the province’s seven-day rolling average continued a slow decline first seen during the month September.

Ontario reported 704 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday and 668 on Friday.

The seven-day rolling average of new cases fell to 596 on Sunday, from 607 on Saturday and 620 one week ago.

The Ministry of Health says 334 of today’s cases involve people who are unvaccinated or partially vaccinated, while 173 involve fully vaccinated people and 73 involve people with unknown vaccination status.

Cases among not fully vaccinated people make up 58 per cent of Sunday’s caseload despite representing only 29 per cent of Ontario’s population.

In the past week, the province has reported 48 deaths due to COVID-19 infection.

Ten of those deaths occurred more than one month ago and were just disclosed recently due to an ongoing investigation into excess mortality in the province.

There are now 4,983 known active cases of COVID-19 across Ontario and 9,752 deaths have been documented since March 2020.

Provincial labs processed 32,220 test specimens, generating a positivity rate of at least two per cent.

There were 163 people in intensive care due to COVID-19 on Sunday, up one from Saturday, and 107 were breathing with the help of a ventilator.

Across the GTA, Toronto reported 110 new cases, York Region reported 42, and Peel reported 85 new cases.

Hamilton reported 24 new cases, Halton reported 25 and Durham Region reported 23 new cases.

The province said 23,884 doses of COVID-19 vaccine were administered on Saturday, including 7,994 first doses and 15,890 second doses.

The numbers used in this story are found in the Ontario Ministry of Health's COVID-19 Daily Epidemiologic Summary. The number of cases for any city or region may differ slightly from what is reported by the province, because local units report figures at different times.