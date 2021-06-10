Ontario is reporting a slight uptick in the number of COVID-19 cases today but the provincewide positivity rate remains at a low not seen in months.

Provincial health officials logged 590 new COVID-19 infections today, up from 411 new cases on Wednesday but down from 870 last Thursday.

With 31,423 tests processed over the past 24 hours, the province is reporting a test positivity rate of two per cent today, unchanged from Wednesday, which marked the lowest positivity rate since late February.

The rolling seven-day average of new infections now stands at 617, down from 940 one week ago.

The active caseload in the province is 6,464 today, down from 9,961 last Thursday.

Another 11 virus-related deaths were confirmed in the province today.

COVID-19 hospitalizations have now dipped to 516 today, down from 729 last week. The number of COVID-19 patients in intensive care has also declined, down from 546 last Thursday to 450 today. That number includes about 30 patients transferred to Ontario from Manitoba.

Of the new cases today, 114 are in Toronto, 130 are in Peel Region, and 61 are in Waterloo Region.

The spread of the more infectious Delta variant, which was first detected in India, has sparked concerns over the possibility of a fourth wave in Ontario and prompted calls to provide more COVID-19 vaccine allocation to regions at greater risk of infection.

Sources confirm to CTV News Toronto that the province is preparing to make an announcement today about a strategy for second doses in Ontario’s hot spot communities.

Ontario has now administered 10,627,469 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, including 182,350 doses that were administered yesterday alone.

After a months-long provincewide lockdown, Ontario is preparing to enter Step 1 of the Ford government’s reopening plan on Friday, which will allow patio dining to resume and non-essential retail to reopen at 15 per cent capacity.

The numbers used in this story are found in the Ontario Ministry of Health's COVID-19 Daily Epidemiologic Summary. The number of cases for any city or region may differ slightly from what is reported by the province, because local units report figures at different times.