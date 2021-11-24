Ontario reported nearly 600 new COVID-19 cases and seven more deaths on Wednesday as the seven-day rolling average of new infections continued to rise.

Provincial health officials logged 591 new coronavirus infections today, down from 613 on Tuesday but up from 512 a week ago.

The province reported 728 new cases on Saturday, 741 on Sunday and 627 on Monday.

The seven-day rolling average now stands at 686, a notable jump from 587 a week ago.

Among the latest cases, 293 of the individuals are unvaccinated, 14 are partially vaccinated, 237 are fully vaccinated and 47 have an unknown vaccination status.

To date, 89 per cent of Ontarians 12 years and older have received one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 86 per cent have received two doses and are considered fully vaccinated.

This week, Pfizer’s vaccine for children aged five to 11 will start being administered across the province after being approved last week.

Yesterday, a small group of young children in Toronto already received their first shot.

Another 664 people recovered from the virus in the past 24 hours, resulting in 5,407 active cases across the province.

The province’s virus-related death toll stands at 9,981.

Ontario labs processed nearly 30,100 tests yesterday, producing a positivity rate of 2.5 per cent, unchanged from a week ago, according to the Ministry of Health.

The ministry says there are 289 people with the virus in Ontario hospitals and 137 in intensive care units.

More to come.

The numbers used in this story are found in the Ontario Ministry of Health's COVID-19 Daily Epidemiologic Summary. The number of cases for any city or region may differ slightly from what is reported by the province, because local units report figures at different times.