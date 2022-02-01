Ontario reported 63 new COVID-19 deaths on Tuesday, as hospitalizations continued a slow decline from their January peak.

Ministry of Health spokesperson Alexandra Hilkene said four of the deaths occurred on Monday, 14 more occurred on Sunday and 20 occurred on Saturday, with the remainder occurring between Jan. 28 and Jan. 4.

Over the past 30 days, 1,238 Ontario residents have died of COVID-19.

Three earlier deaths were removed from the total on Tuesday after investigations revealed their deaths were not because of coronavirus infection.

The Ministry of Health said that 3,091 people were admitted to hospital with COVID-19 on Tuesday, down from 4,016 one week ago.

Of those, 568 were in intensive care on Tuesday, down from 608 one week ago. The number of ventilated patients increased by two to 349.

Ontario’s COVID-19 Science Advisory Table says it is likely hospitalizations will ‘rebound’ once the impact of loosened restrictions is felt.

Indoor dining, fitness activity and movie theatre operations resumed yesterday and are slated to move to full pre-pandemic capacity in 20 days.

UHN Infection Prevention and Control Director Dr. Susy Hota says there is a concern for her based on the fact the province is reopening with hospitals still under so much strain.

“The real question is now that we’re starting the reopening again, what’s the impact going to be, what’s the next two to four weeks going to look like, especially because we’re doing this at a point where we’re already quite high,” she told CP24. “We’re already at about 3,000 hospitalizations.”

While access to free PCR testing was drastically limited five weeks ago, the model released Tuesday says that based on wastewater surveillance data gathered across the province, between 1.5 and 4 million people in Ontario may have been infected with COVID-19 in the past 60 days.

Of those still eligible for PCR testing, provincial labs detected 2,622 new cases on Tuesday.

A total of 16,380 specimens were processed, generating a positivity rate of at least 16.2 per cent.

The numbers used in this story are found in the Ontario Ministry of Health's COVID-19 Daily Epidemiologic Summary. The number of cases for any city or region may differ slightly from what is reported by the province, because local units report figures at different times.