Ontario health officials reported 640 new COVID-19 cases and 50 new deaths Friday, and tempered the fact that daily case growth continues to rise with the fact that recovered patients now outnumber active cases by a significant margin.

Friday’s case growth is slightly larger than the then-record daily high of 634 cases detected yesterday, while Friday’s count of 50 new deaths is smaller than the 55 reported on Thursday.

But the overall trend is a positive one, as the province’s count of fully recovered COVID-19 patients (7,087) now eclipses the remaining active cases (6,432).

Yesterday, Ontario Chief Medical Officer Dr. David Williams said that while testing in long-term care homes has ramped up in recent days, the hospital and assessment centre traffic has kept steady.

“No doubt our assessment centres have still been busy, seeing a wide variety of people with all sorts of symptoms, not just mild ones but also ones where we have enlarged the definition of potential signs and symptoms that are compatible with the growing number of aspects related to COVID-19.”

Seven-hundred and sixty-three people have died of the virus in Ontario so far, including a third person between the ages of 20 and 39.

The exact age, gender and location of that death were not released.

All but 39 of Ontario’s 763 deaths have been in people aged 60 or older.

Long-term care fatalities represent 573 of the 763 deaths, or 75 per cent of the total.

Ontario turned around 12,295 test specimens in the past 24 hours, approaching the benchmark of 12,500 daily tests promised earlier in the month.

A further 5,414 test samples were still under investigation.

Altogether, Ontario has 13,519 lab-confirmed cases of novel coronavirus infection, more than any other Canadian province except Quebec.

More than 1,700 healthcare workers have contracted the virus since the outbreak reached Ontario in late January, and at least two have died.

There are 910 people in provincial hospitals due to COVID-19, up 23 from Thursday.

Of those 910 people, 243 people are in intensive care, up 10 from Thursday.

A total of 193 people are breathing with the assistance of a ventilator, up eight from Thursday.

More than 207,000 people have been tested for novel coronavirus infection in Ontario since the outbreak began.