Ontario reported more than 650 new COVID-19 cases and two more deaths on Saturday as the province lifted capacity limits for select indoor and outdoor settings.

Provincial health officials logged 654 new infections today, a notable jump from 573 cases on Friday but down from 702 cases reported a week ago.

Among the latest cases, 385 of the individuals are unvaccinated, 30 are partially vaccinated, 190 are fully vaccinated and 49 have an unknown vaccination status.

About 28 per cent of all Ontarians are unvaccinated against the virus, including children under 12 years old who are ineligible for a vaccine.

Today marks the highest single-day case count in a week.

The province logged 587 new cases on Thursday, 476 on Wednesday and 429 on Tuesday.

The seven-day rolling average continues to gradually decline and now stands at 544, down from 607 a week ago.

Another 577 people recovered from the disease in the past 24 hours, resulting in 4,592 active cases across the province.

The province’s virus-related death toll hit 9,788 today.

Ontario labs processed 31,123 tests yesterday, leaving the positivity rate unchanged at 1.8 per cent, according to the Ministry of Health.

The ministry says there are 258 people receiving treatment in Ontario hospitals for the virus and 153 are in intensive care units.

So far, more than 86 per cent of eligible Ontarians have received one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 82 per cent have received two doses and are considered fully vaccinated.

The latest numbers come as Ontario lifted capacity limits on Saturday at settings that require proof of COVID-19 vaccination, including sports venues, cinemas and concert arenas.

The government says public health protocols such as masking, screening and collecting information for contact tracing will continue in these settings, but physical distancing will not be required with some exceptions.

More to come.

The numbers used in this story are found in the Ontario Ministry of Health's COVID-19 Daily Epidemiologic Summary. The number of cases for any city or region may differ slightly from what is reported by the province, because local units report figures at different times.