Ontario reported more than 650 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday as the seven-day rolling average remained virtually unchanged from yesterday.

Provincial health officials logged 656 new coronavirus infections, up from 525 on Tuesday and 660 a week ago.

Of the latest cases, 397 are among unvaccinated individuals, 52 are partially vaccinated, 152 are fully vaccinated and 55 have an unknown vaccination status.

Unvaccinated and partially vaccinated people make up 68 per cent of Wednesday’s cases but make up 33 per cent of Ontario’s population.

The province reported 694 new cases on Monday, 740 on Sunday and 835 on Saturday.

The seven-day rolling average stands at 701, relatively unchanged from a day ago but up compared to a week ago when it was 625.

Today marks the first time in nearly a month where the seven-day average didn’t increase day-over-day.

Thirteen more virus-related deaths were reported today but due to an ongoing investigation into all deaths five of those fatalities occurred in the past week and the remaining eight occurred more than a week ago, according to the Ministry of Health.

Ontario labs processed 27,572 tests in the past 24 hours, a significant jump from 19,643 tests the previous day. The province’s positivity rate now stands at 2.9 per cent, a drop from 3.1 per cent on Tuesday and 2.4 per cent a week ago, the ministry says.

Another 650 people recovered from the disease yesterday, resulting in 5,861 active cases across the province.

Toronto logged 158 new COVID-19 cases today, while 59 new infections were reported in Peel Region, 76 in York Region, 31 in Durham and 29 in Halton.

Elsewhere in Southern Ontario, 73 new cases were logged in Hamilton, 50 in Windsor-Essex and 30 in Middlesex-London.

COVID-19 hospitalizations continue to rise as 339 patients are currently being treated in hospitals across the province. Of those patients, 163 are in intensive care units and 96 are breathing with the help of a ventilator.

Among the ICU patients, 151 are not fully vaccinated or have an unknown vaccination status and 12 are fully vaccinated.

So far, 83 per cent of Ontarians 12 years and older have had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 76 per cent have received two doses and are fully vaccinated.

The numbers used in this story are found in the Ontario Ministry of Health's COVID-19 Daily Epidemiologic Summary. The number of cases for any city or region may differ slightly from what is reported by the province, because local units report figures at different times.