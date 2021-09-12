Ontario is reporting fewer than 800 new COVID-19 infections today as the rolling seven-day average continues to decline.

Provincial health officials logged 784 new cases today, down from 857 on Saturday and 811 on one week ago.

Ontario's Health Minister Christine Elliott said Sunday that 602 cases, or 77 per cent, are in individuals who are not fully vaccinated or have an unknown vaccination status and 182, or 23 per cent, are in those who are fully immunized.

The province says 78 per cent of people aged 12 and older in Ontario have received two doses of a COVID-19 vaccine and 84 per cent have received at least one dose.

The slow decline in case numbers in Ontario over the past week has resulted in a drop in the average number of new cases reported each day.

The province’s rolling seven-day average of new infections now stands at 712, down from 716 on Saturday and 757 last Sunday.

With 23,625 tests processed over the past 24 hours, officials are reporting a provincewide positivity rate of 3.2 per cent, up from 2.9 per cent one week ago.

Ontario's active caseload is now 6,249, down from 6,536 last Sunday.

Six more virus-related deaths were reported in Ontario today.

The province saw a slight rise in the number of COVID-19 patients in intensive care. According to the Ministry of Health, there are 184 patients infected with COVID-19 in Ontario ICUs, up from 179 one week ago.

The numbers used in this story are found in the Ontario Ministry of Health's COVID-19 Daily Epidemiologic Summary. The number of cases for any city or region may differ slightly from what is reported by the province, because local units report figures at different times.