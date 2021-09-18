Ontario reported 821 new COVID-19 cases and 10 new deaths on Saturday, as the province’s seven-day rolling average continues to crawl downward encouragingly.

The seven-day rolling average fell to 719 on Saturday, down from 724 on Friday and 730 two weeks ago.

The province reported 795 new cases on Friday.

The Ministry of Health says 621 of Saturday’s cases were unvaccinated, partially vaccinated or had an unknown vaccination status.

Unvaccinated and partially vaccinated infections made up 67 per cent of Saturday’s case count but represent only 31 per cent of Ontario’s population.

Provincial labs processed 30,716 test specimens, generating a positivity rate of at least 2.5 per cent.

Testing volumes have increased steadily in the past 10 days as public school students returned to in-person class.

There have now been 9,647 deaths due to COVID-19 in Ontario since March 2020, along with 562,867 recoveries and 6,395 known active cases.

One of the ten deaths reported on Saturday involved a resident of the long-term care system.

Ontario has reported a total of 42 COVID-19 fatalities in the past week.

Across the GTA, Toronto reported 152 cases, Peel reported 114 and York reported 80.

Elsewhere, Durham reported 47 new cases, Halton Region reported 19 new cases and Hamilton reported 25.

The Ministry of Health said there were 329 people in hospital on Saturday, with 185 in intensive care, down 11 from Friday.

One-hundred and twenty-six patients in intensive care were breathing with the help of a ventilator.

The numbers used in this story are found in the Ontario Ministry of Health's COVID-19 Daily Epidemiologic Summary. The number of cases for any city or region may differ slightly from what is reported by the province, because local units report figures at different times.