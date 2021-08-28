Ontario reported more than 800 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, marking the highest single-day case count in over two months.

Provincial health officials reported 835 new coronavirus infections, up from 781 on Friday and 689 a week ago.

Today marks the highest single-day tally since June 4 when 914 infections were reported.

Of the latest cases, 675 of the individuals are not fully vaccinated or have an unknown vaccination status and 160 are fully vaccinated.

The province logged 678 new cases on Thursday, 660 on Wednesday and 486 on Tuesday.

The seven-day rolling average now stands at 686, compared to 534 this time last week.

Ontario reported seven more virus-related deaths today, but six of those fatalities occurred more than two months ago and are being disclosed now due to a data clean-up, according to the Ministry of Health.

The province’s death toll stands at 9,496.

Another 575 people recovered from the disease yesterday, resulting in 5,697 active cases across the province.

Ontario labs processed more than 28,500 tests in the past 24 hours, bringing the positivity rate to 2.6 per cent, down slightly from 2.7 per cent a week ago, according to the ministry.

In the Greater Toronto Area, 168 new cases were logged in Toronto, 114 in Peel Region, 102 in York Region, 44 in Durham and 12 in Halton.

Elsewhere in Southern Ontario, Hamilton logged 90 new cases and 62 were reported in Windsor-Essex.

The ministry says there are currently 343 COVID-19 patients in Ontario hospitals and 162 in intensive care units, compared to 130 in ICUs a week ago.

Of those patients in ICU, 154 are not fully vaccinated or have an unknown vaccination status and eight are fully vaccinated.

To date, there have been nearly 563,600 lab-confirmed coronavirus cases and 548,398 recoveries in Ontario since Jan. 2020.

So far, 82.7 per cent of Ontarians 12 years and older have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and nearly 75.9 per cent have received two doses.

The numbers used in this story are found in the Ontario Ministry of Health's COVID-19 Daily Epidemiologic Summary. The number of cases for any city or region may differ slightly from what is reported by the province, because local units report figures at different times.