New COVID-19 infections in the province have surpassed 800 for the second consecutive day today and nine more virus-related deaths have been confirmed.

Ontario is reporting 841 new infections today, a slight increase from the 821 new cases confirmed on Wednesday.

Ontario processed close to 39,000 tests over the past 24 hours, an notable increase from the number of tests completed in recent days.

The highest number of new cases were confirmed in Toronto (335), Peel Region (162), York Region (106), and Ottawa (72).

Infectious diseases specialist Dr. Isaac Bogoch said Toronto and Peel Region should soon see case numbers decline as a result of additional public health restrictions that were put in place by the province earlier this month.

Indoor dining rooms, fitness centres, and movie theatres were closed in Toronto, Peel, and Ottawa on Oct. 10 and the same restrictions were extended to York Region on Oct. 19.

“When we think about when a policy is enacted... there is a bit of a lag time until you start to see any effect from your policy,” Bogoch told CP24 on Thursday morning.

“You have to imagine it's like turning a cruise ship. It is going to turn but it is going to take a while to do it. We might only start to see the first signal about two weeks after these policies were recommended. So we might only start to see the first whiff of evidence that this is working in a few days from now.”

Bogoch said there are “early indicators” that the restrictions have helped to bring down the number of new infections in Ottawa.

“I think we will start to see Toronto and Peel round the corner,” he said.