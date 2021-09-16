Ontario is reporting more than 800 new COVID-19 cases today as testing volumes in the province continue to climb.

Provincial health officials logged 864 new infections today, up from 593 on Wednesday and 798 one week ago.

The rolling seven-day average of new cases now stands at 732, up from 723 last week, marking the first time in several days that the week-over-week average has increased.

Of the new cases reported today, 655, or 76 per cent, are in individuals who are not fully vaccinated or have an unknown vaccination status and 209, or 24 per cent, are in those who are fully immunized.

About 31 per cent of Ontario residents are not fully vaccinated, including children under the age of 12 who are not currently eligible. About 21 per cent of people who are eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine are not yet fully immunized.

The province processed more than 34,000 tests over the past 24 hours, the highest number of tests completed in a single day since early June. Officials are reporting a positivity rate of 2.4 per cent today, down from 3.1 per cent last week.

There are currently 191 COVID-19 patients receiving treatment in intensive care at Ontario hospitals. Up slightly from 185 last Thursday.

Of the 191 ICU patients, 178 are not fully vaccinated or have an unknown vaccination status and 13 are fully immunized.

Three more virus-related deaths were reported today, although the province says this includes deaths that occurred in the last month.

The numbers used in this story are found in the Ontario Ministry of Health's COVID-19 Daily Epidemiologic Summary. The number of cases for any city or region may differ slightly from what is reported by the province, because local units report figures at different times.