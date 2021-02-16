Ontario is reporting 904 new COVID-19 cases today and 964 new infections yesterday with about 30,000 tests completed on each day.

"Today, there are 320 new cases in Toronto, 154 in Peel and 118 in York Region," Ontario Health Minister Christine Elliott tweeted on Tuesday.

The Ministry of Health says the provincewide positivity rate is now 3.3 per cent, on par with the rate reported last Tuesday.

According to the province, 742 COVID-19 patients are currently in hospital with 292 of those people in intensive care.

Another 26 virus-related deaths were confirmed today in Ontario.

The rolling seven-day average of new cases now stands at 1,034, down from 1,367 one week ago.

Restrictions eased in most regions of Ont.

The recent decline in novel coronavirus cases in Ontario has prompted the Ford government to ease restrictions in many parts of the province.As of 12:01 a.m. today, many businesses, including restaurants, gyms, and hair salons, re-opened in the vast majority of regions in the province after the Ontario government reinstated its reopening framework last week.

Niagara Region has been placed in the grey zone of the province's colour-coded system while Toronto, York Region, Peel Region, and the North Bay Parry Sound District Public Health Unit have been left out of the framework altogether due to high levels of community transmission of COVID-19.

The numbers used in this story are found in the Ontario Ministry of Health's COVID-19 Daily Epidemiologic Summary. The number of cases for any city or region may differ slightly from what is reported by the province, because local units report figures at different times.