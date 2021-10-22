Ontario reported 95 new COVID-19 cases in public school students and education workers on Friday, with the number of schools dealing with at least one case falling to their lowest point since the second week of the school year.

The Ministry of Education says 84 of the new cases were detected in students and ten were found in school staff.

The association of one additional case was not disclosed.

There are now 550 schools dealing with at least one active case of COVID-19, the lowest that number has been since Sept. 17.

There are 1,090 known active cases in school students and staff across the province, representing approximately 32 per cent of all active cases in Ontario on Friday.

Across the Greater Toronto and Hamilton Area, there were 585 active cases of COVID-19 disclosed on Friday, a decrease of three from Thursday and 40 from a week prior.

At least 140 classes were isolating at home, as well as the entire student body of Greenholme Junior Middle School Toronto which is closed due to an outbreak.