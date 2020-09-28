

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Ontario is reporting a record 700 new cases of COVID-19 with nearly half of them in Toronto.

It’s the highest daily count ever recorded in Ontario, surpassing the 640 cases confirmed on April 24.

It should, however, be noted that the province was testing far fewer people this spring so it is possible that the numbers from back then may have been an underrepresentation of just how prevalent the virus was in the community at the time.

For example, the previous high of 640 cases was based on the completion of more than 12,000 individual tests, translating into a positive percentage of five per cent. The 700 cases confirmed on Monday came on more than 41,000 tests. That translates into a positive percentage of about 1.7 per cent.

The positive percentage in Ontario previously went as low as 0.28 per cent in August but has now been on the rise for weeks, even amid a significant expansion of testing.

“Clearly we are headed in the wrong direction here,” infectious disease expert Dr. Isaac Bogoch told CP24 on Monday morning, prior to the release of the latest numbers. “There really needs to be a shared and collective responsibility among citizens to do the right thing but also among employers and people who essentially house others under one roof, so it could be a school, it could be a business it could be a library. You just have to make sure that if you have people under your roof you have to be responsible and make sure that it is a safe environment. I think if we all do our part we can get these numbers back under control.”

Three out of four new cases are in GTA

Ontario went an entire week with its daily counts of new infections under 100 as recently as early August but since then the numbers have steadily increased and we are now back where we were during the peak of the first wave in April.

The 700 new cases confirmed on Monday represents a substantial increase on the 491 cases confirmed one day prior, which itself represented a near-five month high.

It also brings the seven-day rolling average to 461.

That number previously peaked at 570 in April and went as low as 85 last month.

Of the new cases confirmed on Monday, roughly three-quarters of them were in the Greater Toronto Area (526 cases), continuing a recent trend in which the virus appears to be increasingly clustered in urban areas.

Toronto alone had 344 cases while Peel Region had 104 cases, York Region had 56 cases, Durham Region had seven cases and Halton Region had 15 cases.

Ottawa also continues to be a hotspot of infection, adding another 89 cases over the last 24 hours.

Twelve of Ontario’s 34 public health units, meanwhile, reported no new cases at all on Monday.

“While the increase in COVID-19 cases is very unfortunate it is also not unexpected,” Health Minister Christine Elliott said during Question Period at Queen’s Park on Monday morning. “We have prepared for this throughout the summer months. We knew that we were going to see an increase in cases, we know that we are facing flu season as well and we are trying to keep our scheduled surgeries and procedures on track. That is why we developed our comprehensive (fall preparedness) plan.”

Hospitalizations on the rise

While hospitalizations have so far remained well off the peaks seen in April when 1,043 people were receiving treatment, the latest data suggests that they too are on the rise.

There are now 128 COVID-19 patients in Ontario hospitals, which is about triple the number seen last month.

Of those patients, 29 are in intensive care units and 17 of them are breathing with the help of a ventilator.