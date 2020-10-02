Ontario is reporting 732 new cases of COVID-19, making it the second day this week in which an alarming new high has been reached.

The number is a big increase on the 538 new cases reported on Thursday but does not represent a significant uptick on the then record 700 cases that were reported on Monday.

The seven-day rolling average of new cases now stands at 582.

It had dipped as low as 85 as recently as early August but public health officials said earlier this week that it has been doubling every 10 to 12 days since then.

They also warned that Ontario will see more than 1,000 daily cases of COVID-19 in the first half of this month, assuming current trends persist.

“You can’t just look at any one day you have to look at a trend line and the trend line has been decidedly negative especially if you look back a month,” Mayor John Tory said during an interview with CP24 on Friday morning, prior to the release of the latest numbers. “You know if people think back a month the case count (in Toronto) was below 100, way below 100 on some days and now we are into the multiple hundreds and that is just in the space of a few weeks.”

More than 70 per cent of the news cases reported on Friday occurred in the GTA, including 323 in Toronto, 111 in Peel Region, 38 in York Region, 34 in Durham Region and 11 in Halton Region.

