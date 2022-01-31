Ontario is reporting another 32 deaths in individuals who have contracted COVID-19 but hospitalizations and outbreaks continue to steadily decline.

A spokesperson for the Ministry of Health says that 31 of the deaths occurred over the last 17 days, including eight on Saturday.

The latest data pushes Ontario’s COVID-19 death toll to 11,444.

About 11 per cent of those deaths – 1, 250 – have been reported in January, making this month one of the most deadly since the onset of the pandemic nearly two years ago.

The good news is that hospitalizations appear to be on the decline after surging during the first few weeks of 2022.

On Monday the ministry reported that there were 2,983 people hospitalized with COVID-19, including 583 in intensive care.

While data reported at the beginning of the week is typically incomplete because some hospitals don’t upload information over the weekend, it still represents a significant decrease from one week prior when 3,861 people were in Ontario hospitals with COVID-19.

It is also equates to a 28 per cent decline from the fourth wave peak reached on Jan. 18 when 4,183 people with COVID-19 were hospitalized.

Outbreaks also continue to decline in the handful of settings where there is widespread access to PCR testing, though they remain near record levels.

As of Monday, there were 345 active outbreaks associated with long-term care homes, 244 associated with retirement homes and 201 associated with hospitals. There were also another 77 active outbreaks associated with shelters and 23 associated with correctional facilities.

Those numbers are all down approximately 15 to 30 per cent from one week ago.

The latest data comes as many business that have been shuttered for most of 2022 reopen at 50 per cent capacity, including gyms and cinemas.