

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Ontario is reporting a combined 375 new cases of COVID-19 over the last two days, marking the continuation of a steady upward trend that has now resulted in a return to levels of infection last seen in July.

The Ministry of Health says that there were 190 new cases reported on the holiday Monday and 185 new cases reported today. Both of those numbers represent the highest daily counts since July 24.

The seven-day rolling average of new cases is now 159, up from 116 at this point last week and 85 at one point in August.

Of the new cases reported today, more than half of them are in either Toronto (108 cases) or Peel Region (99 cases) while the rest of the GTA accounted for an additional 52 cases. Ottawa was the only other public health unit that reported more than 10 combined cases over the last two days combined (52 cases).

Meanwhile, 18 of Ontario’s public health units reported no new cases at all over the last 48 hours.

Ontario has now reported more than 100 cases for 13 days in a row after going an entire week without hitting that threshold earlier in August.

The last time that the number of cases were on the ascent and the seven-day rolling average was the high was March 30.

About three weeks later the province reached the peak of the first wave when it reported 640 new cases in a 24-hour span (April 24).

“The crystal ball is clearly foggy and I think that anyone that speaks with confidence on this, you have to be a little bit weary of that because a lot of what happens over the next few months will be completely dependent on how we behave as individuals,” infectious disease specialist Dr. Isaac Bogoch told CP24 earlier on Tuesday morning. “It depends on how good our institutions are. Schools, businesses, any organizations that have people in an indoor venue, can they create a safe environment for their patrons and their employees? It also will depend on how are our government and public health agencies work. Are they providing rapid turnaround time on tests? Are they doing appropriate and rapid contact tracing? Are they providing appropriate supports and public health messaging to targeted communities? If we are all doing our part we can very likely avoid another lockdown. If there are breaks in this chain along the way we might see the re-imposition of these public health restrictions that we were living through before.”

Positive percentage ticking up

The spike in cases comes as students in some school boards head back to classes for the first time since March today, prompting concerns about increased transmission.

If there is good news to be found it is that the province continues to conduct more tests on a per capita basis than any other jurisdiction in Canada, processing nearly 45,000 over the last two days.

While the positive percentage is ticking up and now stands at 0.83, it remains far off the highs seen in early April when it hit 17 per cent at one point.

Hospitalization numbers also remain relatively stable.

On Tuesday there were 54 COVID-19 patients receiving treatment in Ontario hospitals, including 17 in intensive care units.

The ministry, however, did warn that about 30 hospitals failed to upload patient information to the provincial database over the long weekend and that the number could increase as a result.

“We are pleading with people in all age groups to continue to stay the course and to be very mindful of the advice that has been given over and over again about crowd scenes, parties and weddings, face coverings, washing and social distancing to make sure that people understand this applies to everybody,” Mayor John Tory warned at a press conference on Tuesday morning. “Given that we are at both the Stage 3 reopening now and a return to school the time to pay attention to those things has never been more than now.”

