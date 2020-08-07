For the fifth day in a row, Ontario is reporting fewer than 100 new COVID-19 infections.

Provincial health officials say 88 new cases of the virus were confirmed today, down from the 95 reported one day prior.

Officials recorded 86 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, 91 on Tuesday, and 88 on Monday, and with today's disclosure, the rolling five-day average of new cases has now dropped to 90.

More than 25,000 tests were processed over the past 24 hours, bringing the case positivity rate to about 0.35 per cent. More than 25,000 cases remain under investigation.

With 118 more recoveries confirmed today, the number of active cases has once again dropped in the province.

"Locally, 27 of Ontario’s 34 public health units are reporting five or fewer cases with 18 of them reporting no new cases at all," Ontario Health Minister Christine Elliott said in a tweet published Friday.

The highest number of new cases were reported in Peel Region and Ottawa, which each confirmed 15 new cases of the virus.

In the province's latest epidemiological summary, Toronto reported 10 new cases of COVID-19.

Nearly 60 per cent of all new infections (52) were in people under the age of 40.

The total number of lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ontario now stands at 39,897, including deaths and recoveries.

Only 1,090 cases are still considered to be active, down from 1,120 one day earlier.

The number of virus-related deaths in Ontario remains unchanged at 2,783 as no new deaths were reported today.

Hospitalizations also declined over the past 24 hours, with 66 patients currently receiving treatment in Ontario hospitals.

Of those patients, 28 are in intensive care and 12 are on ventilators.

New cases in the GTA:

Peel Region: 15

Toronto: 10

York Region: 6

Durham Region: 5

Halton Region: 2