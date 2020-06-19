

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Ontario is reporting fewer than 200 new cases of COVID-19 for the sixth day in a row, just as some parts of the GTA enter the second stage of the province’s reopening plan.

The latest data from the Ministry of Health suggests that were 178 new cases of the virus confirmed on Thursday.

That is up slightly from the 173 new cases confirmed on Wednesday but it is roughly in line with the five-day rolling average of 181.

The number of active cases also continued to decline on Thursday and now stands at 2,281 after 246 more existing cases were moved over to “recovered” in the province’s database.

Of the new cases confirmed on Thursday, nearly 60 per cent of them were in the three areas that have been held back from advancing to the second stage of the province’s reopening plan – Toronto, Peel Region and Windsor-Essex.

More than half of Ontario’s 34 public health units (18), meanwhile, reported no new cases over the last 24 hours.

“We’re continuing to see a steady decline in cases as we gradually reopen our economy—providing the confidence we need to continue moving forward,” Health Minister Christine Elliott said in a message posted to Twitter.

More than 27,000 tests conducted

The province struggled to increase its testing numbers earlier in the pandemic and at one point was last in Canada on a per-capita basis.

That has since changed and on Thursday 27,225 tests were conducted, which is the second most completed in Ontario over any 24-hour period so far.

It also points to a positivity rate of about 0.65 per cent.

At one point last month, Ontario had seen its positive rate increase to nearly seven per cent amid an uptick in cases.

“Having processed over 27,000 tests yesterday, Ontario continues to lead the country in daily COVID-19 testing,” Elliott said on Twitter. “With a population more than three times their size, we’re very quickly catching up to Alberta in cumulative tests per capita, the only province ahead of Ontario.”

There were also another 11 deaths reported by the ministry over the last 24 hours.