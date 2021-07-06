Ontario is reporting fewer than 200 new COVID-19 cases for a second day in a row and nine more deaths.

The province logged 164 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday, down from 170 infections on Monday.

Ontario logged 213 cases on Sunday, 209 on Saturday and 200 on Friday.

The seven-day rolling average now stands at 203, compared to 278 seven days ago.

The province’s virus-related death toll is now at 9,224.

Another 319 people have recovered from the virus, resulting in 1,883 active cases across the province.

Ontario labs processed 28,755 tests in the past 24 hours, a significant jump from 12,949 tests the previous day.

The rise in testing contributed to a drop in the province’s positivity rate to 1.1 per cent, compared to 1.6 per cent a week ago.

In the Greater Toronto Area, Toronto logged 112 new cases today but 80 of those cases are from 2020 due to a data review and clean-up, according to The Ministry of Health.

Peel Region logged 26 new cases, while 13 were reported in York Region, six in Durham and five in Halton.

Today, the province also reported 42 more lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 variants of concern.

The Ministry of Health says there are 226 patients in intensive care units (ICU) due to the virus and that 161 of those patients are breathing with the help of a ventilator.

To date, Ontario has reported more than 546,200 coronavirus cases and 535,110 recoveries since the first case was identified in January 2020.

Over 5.8 million people are fully vaccinated in Ontario and have received two doses of approved vaccines.

More than 15.9 million doses of vaccine have been administered across the province, with 215,719 shots into arms yesterday alone.

The numbers used in this story are found in the Ontario Ministry of Health's COVID-19 Daily Epidemiologic Summary. The number of cases for any city or region may differ slightly from what is reported by the province, because local units report figures at different times.