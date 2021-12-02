A fifth case of the Omicron coronavirus variant was confirmed by health officials in Durham Region on Thursday.

Durham Region Public Health says the Omicron-positive individual is a close contact of someone who recently returned to Canada from southern Africa.

”The Health Department is also monitoring other COVID-19 cases under investigation for the Omicron variant based on travel history and working with the province to monitor COVID-19 variants of concern including Delta and Omicron.”

Earlier this week, Ontario officials confirmed four other cases of the Omicron variant in Ottawa, and said nearly 400 people who returned to Ontario from southern Africa over the past two weeks were in mandatory self-quarantine.

Durham’s report represents the first known example of local transmission of the Omicron (B.1.1.529) variant confirmed in the province to date.

The province is now moving to perform whole genomic sequencing on all positive COVID-19 samples and the federal government has enacted several new measures to tighten controls around international travel.