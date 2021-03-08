Ontario reported another 1,631 cases of COVID-19 on Monday along with 10 deaths the highest daily tally of cases in more than a month.

It’s the highest count of cases reported in Ontario since Feb. 5, when there were 1,670 cases reported.

During that time, most schools were still closed and the entire province was under a stay-at-home order that formally expired in Toronto, Peel and North Bay at midnight last night.

The province reported 1,299 new cases on Sunday, 990 more cases on Saturday and 1,250 new cases on Friday.

Across the GTA, Toronto reported 568 cases, the highest daily total that city has seen since Feb. 5, while Peel Region reported 322 new cases, the highest daily total the region has disclosed since Feb. 2.

York Region reported 119 new cases on Monday, while Durham Region reported 68 new cases, Halton reported 51 and Hamilton reported 22.

Provincial labs processed 38,063 tests in the past 24 hours, generating a positivity rate of at least 3.4 per cent.

None of the ten deaths reported on Monday occurred in the long-term care system.

Meanwhile, hospitalizations stayed relatively flat when compared to Sunday.

The Ministry of Health says there were 626 people in hospital on Monday, up 20 from Sunday.

Of those, 282 were in intensive care and 184 were breathing with the help of a ventilator.

Public Health Ontario confirmed an additional 63 cases of coronavirus variants of concern in the past 24 hours, bringing the total confirmed through whole genomic sequencing in the province to 935.

More to come.