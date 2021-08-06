Ontario is reporting a significant jump in the daily COVID-19 case count today, with more than 300 new infections confirmed over the past 24 hours.

Provincial health officials are reporting 340 new cases today, the highest single-day tally since June 26.

The total today is up from 213 on Thursday and 226 one week ago.

The rolling seven-day average of new infections now stands at 214, up from 170 one week ago.

With 23,400 tests processed over the past 24 hours, the province is reporting a test positivity rate of 1.4 per cent today, up from 1.1 last Friday.

Another 18 virus-related deaths were confirmed by the province today but officials say 16 of those deaths occurred more than six weeks ago.

Of the new cases confirmed today, 80 are in Toronto, 41 are in York Region, 36 are in Peel Region, 23 are in Windsor-Essex, and 22 are in the Region of Waterloo.

Virus-related intensive care admissions are unchanged from yesterday at 110 but down from last week, when 117 people were in the ICU with COVID-19.

Ontario has administered 19,764,199 doses of a COVID-19 vaccine to date, including 53,975 doses yesterday.

The numbers used in this story are found in the Ontario Ministry of Health's COVID-19 Daily Epidemiologic Summary. The number of cases for any city or region may differ slightly from what is reported by the province, because local units report figures at different times.