

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Ontario is reporting its highest number of new COVID-19 infections in weeks but the tally includes some older cases from public health units that were unable to upload their information to the province’s database earlier this week.

The Ministry of Health says that there were 131 new cases of the virus confirmed on Thursday, which would be the highest number since 134 cases were reported back on July 31.

It should, however, be noted that the number includes two days of data from 11 public health units that were affected by an unspecified glitch on Wednesday. At this point it is unclear how many of the 27 new cases being reported by those public health units today date back to Tuesday, though Health Minister Christine Elliott said in a message posted to Twitter that the latest tally almost certainly represents an “overestimation of daily counts.”

The five-day rolling average of new cases now stands at 106.6, which is an increase from this time last week when it stood at 82.6.

The number of days in which the total number of new cases surpasses 100 would also seem to be on the upswing. Between Aug. 1 and 14 there were just three such days but in the seven days since then there have been four.

Of the 131 new cases, a little more than a-third were in either Toronto (25 cases) or Peel Region (21 cases) while another 14 were spread across the rest of the GTA. There was also a spike in cases in Ottawa, where 37 were new instances of the virus were confirmed.

More to come…