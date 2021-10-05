Ontario is reporting just over 400 new COVID-19 infections today as daily case counts continue to decline in the province.

Officials logged 429 new COVID-19 cases today, down from the 511 cases confirmed on Monday and the 466 infections confirmed one week ago.

The rolling seven-day average of new cases now stands at 576, down from 582 on Monday and 606 last Tuesday.

With 25,441 tests completed over the past 24 hours, the Ministry of Health is reporting a provincewide positivity rate of 1.8 per cent, down from 2.1 per cent last week.

The province says of the new cases confirmed today, 233, or 54 per cent, are in those who are unvaccinated, and 128, or 30 per cent, are in those who are fully immunized. Twenty-seven cases are in people who are partially vaccinated and 41 cases involve people with an unknown vaccination status.

According to officials, 86.6 per cent of Ontarians 12 and up have received one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 81.5 per cent have received two shots.

The province says 108 new cases were confirmed in Toronto today, 55 were reported in Peel Region, and 47 were logged in Ottawa.

Four more virus-related deaths were confirmed today but one death was removed from Ontario's overall death toll due to "data cleaning," the province says. The total number of lab-confirmed, virus-related deaths in Ontario is now 9,757.

There has been a notable drop in the number of COVID-19 patients receiving treatment in Ontario intensive care units (ICU) over the past week. According to the province, there are now 155 COVID-19 patients in the ICU, down from 180 last week.

Of those in the ICU, 147 are not fully vaccinated or have an unknown vaccination status and eight are fully immunized.

Ontario's known, active caseload has dropped to 4,734 today, down from 5,262 last Tuesday.

The number of active infections linked to Ontario schools is now 1,606, virtually unchanged from one week ago.

On Tuesday, Ontario's chief medical officer of health announced that the province would be rolling out rapid COVID-19 tests at select schools with the highest risk of closure due to transmission of COVID-19.

“If all of those boxes are getting ticked, through the medical officer of health, they will receive the testing at the (individual) school level – with support from the school board and local medical officer of health,” Dr. Kieran Moore said at a news conference on Tuesday morning.

The numbers used in this story are found in the Ontario Ministry of Health's COVID-19 Daily Epidemiologic Summary. The number of cases for any city or region may differ slightly from what is reported by the province, because local units report figures at different times.