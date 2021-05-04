Ontario reported less than 3,000 new COVID-19 cases for the first time in more than one month on Tuesday, alongside 25 deaths and continued low testing numbers.

The province reported 2,791 new cases on Tuesday.

Ontario reported 3,436 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday and 3,732 new cases on Sunday.

The seven day rolling average of new cases now stands at 3,509, down from 3,577 yesterday and 3,783 one week ago.

The last time the province reported fewer than 3,000 new COVID-19 cases in 24 hours was on April 5, when 2,938 new cases were detected.

Across the GTA, Toronto reported 931 new cases, Peel Region reported 653, York Region reported 275, Durham Region reported 147, Halton Region reported 101 cases and Hamilton reported 128.

Provincial labs processed 33,740 test specimens in the past 24 hours, generating a positivity rate of at least 9.1 per cent.

Another 25,049 specimens were under investigation.

Hospital occupancy remained relatively flat from the weekend period, with 886 people in intensive care, 609 of those breathing with the help of a ventilator, and 2,167 people admitted to hospital overall.

But Ontario's local public health units and hospitals reported 2,684 people in hospital due to COVID-19 on Tuesday morning.

Of the 25 deaths reported Tuesday, nine involved residents of the long-term care system.

The active caseload across the province now stands at 36,440, down from 38,853 one week ago.

A total of 8,143 people have known to have died in the province due to COVID-19 since March 2020.

The province said a total of 88,871 additional doses of COVID-19 vaccines were administered on Monday, bringing the total number of jabs administered in Ontario to 5,467,120 since mid-December 2020.

A total of 378,085 of people have completed a full two-dose inoculation.

The numbers used in this story are found in the Ontario Ministry of Health's COVID-19 Daily Epidemiologic Summary. The number of cases for any city or region may differ slightly from what is reported by the province, because local units report figures at different times.