Ontario is reporting a drop in COVID-19 hospitalizations on Saturday and the lowest admissions in intensive care since early August 2021.

There are 671 patients with the virus in Ontario hospitals, compared to 865 a week ago, according to the Ministry of Health.

The province says 107 of those patients are in ICU, a notable drop from 144 this time a week ago and the lowest number of ICU patients with the virus since Aug. 3, 2021.

Health officials say 41 per cent of hospitalized patients were admitted for virus-related reasons, while 59 per cent were admitted for other reasons and tested positive for the virus.

As for ICU patients, 74 per cent were taken to hospital for COVID-19-related reasons and 26 per cent were admitted for other reasons and subsequently tested positive.

Meanwhile, the ministry is reporting 10 more virus-related deaths which occurred in the past month. Two of those individuals were long-term care home residents.

A total of 13,285 virus-related deaths have been logged by the province since March 2020.

Provincial labs processed 9,829 tests in the past 24 hours, generating a positivity rate of 7.9 per cent, the ministry says.

The province also confirmed 901 more COVID-19 cases today but health officials say daily case counts continue to be an underestimate due to limited access to PCR testing.

Among the latest cases, 505 of the individuals have received three or four vaccine doses, 163 have received two doses, 97 are partially or unvaccinated and 136 have an unknown vaccination status.

Yesterday, health officials administered 14,204 vaccine doses across the province.

So far, 90 per cent of Ontarians aged five years and older have received one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, 87 per cent have received two doses and 52 per cent have received three doses.

The numbers used in this story are found in the Ontario Ministry of Health's COVID-19 Daily Epidemiologic Summary. The number of cases for any city or region may differ slightly from what is reported by the province, because local units report figures at different times.