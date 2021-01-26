Ontario is reporting more than 1,700 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday with over 30,700 tests processed in the past 24 hours.

Provincial health officials logged 1,740 new COVID-19 cases and 63 more deaths today.

Of the latest deaths, 35 were among long-term care home residents.

Since the pandemic began last March, 5,909 people have died from the virus in Ontario.

On Monday, the province recorded 1,958 new cases, the first time daily case counts dipped below 2,000 in a week.

Provincial health officials logged 2,417 new infections on Sunday and 2,359 on Saturday.

The seven-day rolling average is now 2,346, compared to 2,893 a week ago.

Most of the new cases continue to be throughout the Greater Toronto Area.

"Locally, there are 677 new cases in Toronto, 320 in Peel and 144 in York Region," Health Minister Christine Elliott tweeted.

In the past 24 hours, the province processed 30,717 lab-confirmed tests, down from nearly 36,000 tests a day ago.

Due to a drop in testing, the province’s positivity rate is now 5.9 per cent, compared to 5.5 per cent on Monday, according to the Ministry of Health.

More to come.