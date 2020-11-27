Ontario is reporting a record number of new cases of COVID-19 but it comes as the province’s labs turned around more than 58,000 individual tests, pointing to a lower positivity percentage overall.

The Ministry of Health says that there were 1,855 new cases of the disease caused by the novel coronavirus confirmed on Thursday as well as another 20 deaths, 13 of which involving residents of long-term care homes.

That is a sizeable increase on the previous daily record of 1,588 cases but it coincides with a massive jump in testing. The province’s labs were able to turn around 58,037 individual tests on Thursday, which is nearly 10,000 more than the previous high of 48,488 that was set back on Oct. 8.

As a result, the ministry says that the positive percentage for the last 24 hours was actually 3.7 per cent, which is the lowest it has been in more than a week.

Nonetheless, the sheer number of new cases are troubling.

Today’s total represents a 25 per cents increase from yesterday’s number (1,478 new cases) and pushes the seven-day average up to 1,489.

That number had stood at 1,372 at this point last week and 1,355 one week prior (Nov. 13) as cases temporarily flatlined following a significant surge at the beginning of November.

But they may be rising again.

Of the new cases confirmed on Friday, more than half involved residents in either Toronto (494 new cases) or Peel (517). Meanwhile, York had 189 new cases, Halton had 130, Durham had 65 and Hamilton had 82.

The hotspot for infection outside the GTA was Waterloo with 74 new cases.

Just four of Ontario’s 34 public health units reported no new cases at all.

As recently as this summer more than half of Ontario’s public health units were regularly reporting no new cases.

Record number comes following release of new modelling

The latest numbers come one day after the release of new modelling, which seemed to suggest that the province is no longer following the dire trajectory it appeared to be on earlier this month when officials warned that we could be at 6,500 daily cases by mid-December.

The new modelling laid out three scenarios for future case growth, one that would see Ontario hit 2,00 daily cases by the end of December, another that would see it get to 4,000 daily cases by that point and a third “worst case scenario” that would see Ontario reach 9,000 daily cases.

Speaking with CP24 prior to the release of the latest numbers on Friday morning, Infectious disease specialist Dr. Issac Bogoch said there is “evidence that perhaps we are maybe flattening the curve” but he said that the position we are in is “precarious” given the extraordinarily high number of new cases we continue to see.

“There may be early, early signs that things are levelling off. If so fantastic. But on the other hand we really are walking on a tightrope here. Because if we do see increased growth we will be stretching our healthcare system and we know how dangerous that can be,” Infectious disease specialist Dr. Issac Bogoch told CP24 on Friday morning.

The modelling released on Thursday warned that the province will have more than 200 COVID patients in intensive care units by December in any scenario, threatening the ability of some hospitals to perform elective surgeries and procedures.

In the data released Friday, the ministry said that there are now 151 COVID patients in ICU units, including 101 people that are breathing with the assistance of a ventilator.

The number of people in the ICU peaked at 264 in April but that was with all hospitals suspending elective surgeries and procedures, something the province is hoping to avoid this time around.

“While it great that we are not shooting up with exponential growth it is hard to absorb these numbers of new cases per day,” Bogoch warned on Friday. “This is still going to have a significant impact on the healthcare system and there is still a lot of people that are going to get sick.”