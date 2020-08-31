

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Ontario is reporting more than 100 new cases of COVID-19 for the fifth day in a row, marking the continuation of a slow but steady upward trend that has been underway for most of August.

The Ministry of Health says that there were 114 new instances of the virus confirmed on Sunday as the province’s labs processed 25,098 tests.

It is a slight increase on the 114 new cases confirmed one day prior but remains short of the 148 cases confirmed on Friday, which represented the highest daily count since July.

The province has now seen the number of new cases hit triple digits on 11 of the last 12 days.

This is after the province went an entire week earlier this month without recording that many cases.

The seven-day rolling average of new cases now stands at 114.6. It had stood at 108.9 at this time last week and 83 as of Aug. 17.

Of the new cases reported on Monday, half of them were either in Toronto (41 cases) or Peel Region (16 cases) while another 18 were spread across the rest of the GTA, including 12 in York Region.

Ottawa also continues to be a hotspot of infection, adding another 21 cases over the last 24 hours.

The good news is that 18 of the province’s 34 public health units reported no new cases at all.

The number of active cases in the province, however, continues to rise after being on the decline for months.

On Monday the number of new cases exceeded the number of cases moved over to “recovered” in the province’s database by 36, pushing the total number of still active cases in Ontario to 1,221.