Ontario is reporting more than 2,200 new cases of COVID-19 as the number of virus-related hospitalizations surpasses 1,000.

Ontario is reporting 2,202 new infections today, up from the 2,123 logged on Monday but down from the record 2,432 confirmed on Dec. 17.

With just 45,000 tests completed over the past 24 hours, the per cent positivity rate is also up to five per cent.

Today's per cent positivity rate is the highest it has been in the last six days but is still down from 5.4 per cent last Tuesday.

An additional 21 virus-related deaths were also confirmed by the province today, including 11 residents of long-term care homes.

The number of active outbreaks in long-term care homes is now 173, up from 139 last week.

The rolling seven-day average of new cases in Ontario is now 2,265, up from 1,927 one week ago.

There are currently 19,300 active infections in the province, up from 17,031 seven days ago.

Of the new cases reported today, 636 are in Toronto, 504 are in Peel, 218 are in York Region and 172 are in Windsor-Essex County.

Number of hospitalized patients exceeds 1,000

According to the latest information released by the province, there are now 1,005 people infected with COVID-19 who are receiving care in Ontario hospitals and 273 of those patients are in intensive care.

At this point last week, there were 921 COVID-19 patients in Ontario hospitals and 249 in intensive care.

It is the first time virus-related hospital admissions have surpassed 1,000 in Ontario during the second wave of the pandemic. During the first wave, the number of patients hospitalized with the disease caused by the novel coronavirus peaked at 1,043 on May 5.

On Monday, the province’s modelling table released new projections that paint a concerning picture of the situation in Ontario hospitals.

The province’s experts said Ontario is struggling to control COVID-19 case growth.

The modelling indicated that in all possible scenarios, the number of COVID-19 patients in intensive care units at Ontario hospitals will exceed 300 within the next 10 days and that number could surpass 1,500 by mid-January under the worst-case scenario.

In an effort to slow the rising number of COVID-19 infections in the province, Premier Doug Ford also announced Monday that he will be implementing a provincewide lockdown beginning on Dec. 26.

Non-essential businesses in all regions of Ontario will be forced to close their stores to in-person shopping at 12:01 a.m. on Boxing Day, lockdown restrictions similar to the ones in place in the spring during the first wave of the pandemic.

The lockdown is in effect for 28 days in southern regions of the province and 14 days for residents of northern Ontario.

Some have been critical of the Ford government's decision to wait until Saturday to impose more restrictions as daily infections continue to pile up in the province.

Infectious diseases expert Dr. Isaac Bogoch said while you "can't just spring" this type of lockdown on people without advance notice, delaying restrictions will make it more difficult to bring case numbers down.

"We are seeing a sustained number of cases... the hospital system is being overwhelmed. It is a very, very difficult setting and the longer you carry on with the status quo, the more challenging it is going to be and the harder it is going to be to turn the ship around," he said.

New cases in the GTHA:

Toronto: 636

Peel Region: 504

York Region: 218

Durham Region: 86

Halton Region: 48

Hamilton: 95