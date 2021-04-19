Ontario is reporting more than 4,400 new COVID-19 cases today as virus-related hospitalizations surpass 2,200 in the province.

Provincial health officials are reporting 4,447 new infections today, up from 4,250 on Sunday but down from the record 4,812 cases confirmed on Friday.

The rolling seven-day average of new infections is now 4,345, up from 3,767 one week ago, and 2,757 two weeks earlier.

With 42,873 tests processed over the past 24 hours, Ontario's positivity rate hit 10.5 per cent today, the highest rate reported since the province began compiling central statistics one year ago.

The number of active, lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ontario has been rapidly rising in recent weeks with the active caseload now at 42,863, a new record in the province. Last week, there were 34,758 active infections and two weeks ago, there were 25,487.

The number of people infected with the virus who are receiving treatment in Ontario hospitals has jumped to 2,202, up from 1,646 one week ago. Intensive care admissions continue to climb to new highs with 755 COVID-19 patients in the ICU today, up from 619 seven days ago.

Another 19 virus-related deaths were reported in the province over the past 24 hours and the average daily death toll is up week-over-week from 17 on April 12 to 24 today.

Of the new cases reported today, 1,299 are in Toronto, 926 are in Peel Region, and 577 are in York Region, a new record for the GTA public health unit.

As of 8 p.m. on Sunday, 3,904,778 doses of a COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Ontario.

More to come...