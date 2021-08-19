Ontario is reporting more than 500 new cases of COVID-19 once again as case counts continue to rise exponentially, albeit at a reduced rate compared to what the province had been seeing as recently as last week.

The Ministry of Health says that there were 531 new cases of the disease caused by the novel coronavirus confirmed on Wednesday, up from 485 one day prior.

The rolling seven-day average has risen 50 per cent over the last week and now stands at 498.

That means that cases are doubling every two weeks. At this time last week, the rolling seven-day average was up 89 per cent and Ontario’s science table was estimating that cases were doubling every nine days.

The apparent slowing of the rate of growth, however, does not mean that Ontario is out of the woods.

In fact right now the science table still pegs the province’s reproductive number at 1.24, which is higher than that metric ever reached during the third wave of the pandemic in the spring.

"We are preparing aggressively for the fall," Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Kieran Moore said during a press conference earlier this week. "I am sorry to say, I think it's going to be a difficult fall and winter."

The latest positive cases come on 26,213 tests, pointing to a positivity rate of 2.4 per cent.

That is in line with the average positivity rate over the last seven days (2.45 per cent) but represents an increase from this time last week when the seven-day average was 1.85 per cent.

Of the latest cases 116 are in Toronto, 63 are in Peel Region, 62 are in York Region, 46 are in Hamilton, 29 are in Durham Region and 17 are in Halton Region.

More to come…