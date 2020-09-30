Ontario is reporting 625 new cases of COVID-19 today with nearly half of them in Toronto.

The number represents an increase on the 554 cases reported on Tuesday but is still down from the record 700 cases seen on Monday. That number was partly attributed to work that was done to clear a laboratory backlog over the weekend.

The rolling seven-day average of new cases now stands at 507 after dipping as low as 85 back in early August.

Of the new cases confirmed on Wednesday, more than three-quarters of them (484) are in the GTA, including 288 in Toronto, 97 in Peel Region, 41 in York Region, 25 in Durham Region and 33 in Halton Region.

The other public health units with more than 10 cases included Ottawa (64), Simcoe Muskoka District (12), Hamilton (11) and Middlesex London (11).

Meanwhile, 11 of Ontario’s 34 public health units reported no new cases at all over the last 24 hours.

The latest numbers come as the province releases new modeling, which suggests that cases are currently doubling every 10 to 12 days and are likely to surpass 1,000 per day in the first half of October.

Public health officials also said on Wednesday that the resurgence is now being felt across all age groups after initially being largely driven by increased cases among those between the ages of 20 and 39.

Of the 625 new cases, less than half (294) involved people between the ages of 20 and 39. People between the ages of 40 and 59 were the next most affected age group, accounting for 169 of the new cases.

More to come…