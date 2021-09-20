Ontario is reporting more than 600 new COVID-19 cases today as the average number of new infections reported each day continues to slowly decline.

Provincial health officials logged 610 new infections today, down from 715 on Sunday but up slightly from 600 one week ago.

The rolling seven-day average of new infections now stands at 711, down by four from last Monday.

Of the cases reported today, 458, about 75 per cent, are in individuals who are not fully vaccinated or have an unknown vaccination status and 152, or 25 per cent, are in those who are fully immunized.

About 85 per cent of Ontario residents 12 and older have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 79 per cent are fully vaccinated. While children under the age of 12, who are not yet eligible to receive a shot, represent about 10 per cent of those who are unvaccinated, 20 per cent of Ontarians who are currently eligible are not yet fully immunized.

With 23,864 tests processed over the past 24 hours, officials are reporting a provincewide positivity rate of 2.7 per cent, down from 3.1 per cent last Monday.

Virus-related intensive care admissions dipped week-over-week to 177, down from 189 seven days ago. The number of COVID-19 patients on ventilators, however, has risen over the past week to 123, up from 116 last Monday.

Ontario added two more virus-related fatalities to its overall death toll today.

The number of active infections in the province is now 6,376, up slightly from 6,216 one week ago.

Today is Election Day in Canada and while some have raised concerns about transmission at polling stations, Dr. Isaac Bogoch, an infectious diseases specialist with Toronto General Hospital, says he believes these venues have taken the appropriate steps to ensure that people can safely cast their ballot.

“We’ve heard about the protocols in these polling stations. We know that they looked at improving the ventilation. You have to mask to go inside. They are doing crowd control. We know many people are vaccinated,” he told CP24 on Monday morning.

“I think people can keep their head on a swivel and look around them to make sure it is indeed not too crowded inside. Keep an eye on that but in general, I think these polling stations will do a very good job ensuring that they have a safe indoor space.”

The numbers used in this story are found in the Ontario Ministry of Health's COVID-19 Daily Epidemiologic Summary. The number of cases for any city or region may differ slightly from what is reported by the province, because local units report figures at different times.