Ontario is reporting more than 800 new COVID-19 cases today though public health officials say a data error upload has inflated today's count.

Ontario is reporting 805 new COVID-19 infections today, up from 712 one day earlier, but provincial health officials say today's disclosure includes Toronto Public Health numbers that should have been included in yesterday's count.

The rolling seven-day average of new cases now sits at 746, up from 705 one week ago.

According to the province’s latest epidemiological summary, Toronto recorded 374 new cases, another 107 cases were confirmed in Peel Region, and 93 new infections were reported in York Region.

After reporting 108 new cases on Friday, new infections dropped to 70 in Ottawa today.

Rising case growth in the four regions has prompted the province to revert the COVID-19 hotspots back to a modified version of Stage 2, forcing affected municipalities to close indoor dining rooms, fitness centres, and movie theatres.

The province’s test positivity rate dropped below two per cent for the first time in recent days after nearly 45,000 tests were processed over the past 24 hours.

The province is also confirming 10 new virus-related deaths today, the highest number reported over a 24-hour period in months.

Ontario has consistently seen an uptick in deaths over the past week, with nine new deaths reported on both Monday and Friday.

Virus-related hospitalizations continue to rise in Ontario.

According to centrally-confirmed data, 278 people infected with COVID-19 are currently receiving treatment at Ontario hospitals, up from 261 on Friday.

Intensive care admissions have also increased to 72, up from 67 one day earlier.

Of the patients who are hospitalized, 42 are breathing with the assistance of a ventilator.

The number of active COVID-19 cases in Ontario rose to 5,986 today, up from 5,873 one day ago.

New cases in the GTA:

Toronto: 374

Peel Region: 107

York Region: 92

Durham Region: 30

Halton Region: 25