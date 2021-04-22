Ontario is reporting nearly 3,700 new instances of COVID-19 but there may be some signs that case counts are finally starting to stabilize after weeks of exponential growth.

The Ministry of Health says that there were 3,682 new cases of the disease caused by the novel coronavirus confirmed on Wednesday, along with another 40 deaths.

It is second time in the last three days that Ontario has recorded fewer than 4,000 new cases in a 24-hour period after previously going a week straight with daily case counts in the 4000s.

Ontario’s rolling seven-day average now stands at 4,176, down from 4,208 at this point last week.

Hospitalizations, however, continue to grow and there are increasing concerns that doctors will soon have to make difficult decisions about which patients to provide the highest level of care to.

On Wednesday the number of COVID-19 patients in intensive care units reached 806, accounting for more than one-third of all available beds.

The number of COVID-19 patients being treated in hospital overall was 2,350, up 15 from one day prior.

“People are frustrated now, I understand but I would just tell the people of Ontario that look we are going to get through this,” Premier Doug Ford said during a virtual press conference on Thursday in Etobicoke, where he was in self-isolation after coming into close contact with a staff member who tested positive for COVID-19. “We will get more vaccines and by the end of this month with the limited supply of vaccines we have had we are going to hit 40 per cent of the population and we are going to continue to build on that as we get more vaccines.”

More than 1,100 new cases in Toronto

More than half of the new cases reported on Thursday were either in Toronto (1,131), Peel (507) or York (436). Elsewhere in the GTA, Halton Region reported 129 cases and Durham Region reported 200.

Meanwhile, all 34 public health units reported at least one case, the first time that has happened in more than a week.

Addressing the situation on Thursday, Ford said that the government “can’t waver” when it “comes to protecting lives and protecting our hospitals” but he said that there are simply “no easy choices left.”

The latest positive cases come on more than 54,000 tests, positing to a positivity rate of 7.8 per cent.