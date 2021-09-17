Ontario is reporting nearly 800 new cases of COVID-19 today as its rolling seven-day average declines for the second Friday in a row.

The Ministry of Health says that there were 795 new instances of the disease caused by the novel coronavirus confirmed over the last 24 hours along with another five deaths.

That is down from the 848 new cases identified at this time last week.

The rolling seven-day average now stands at 724 and appears to be slowly declining after months of exponential growth. It stood at 728.5 last Friday and 731.7 two weeks ago.

It remains largely unclear what effect the reopening of schools could have on transmission in the weeks to come.

On Friday, Ontario’s publicly funded school boards reported another 121 school-related cases. That accounts for about 15 per cent of Ontario’s overall caseload, up from 12 per cent on Thursday.

Hospitalizations also continue to slowly increase after plummeting over the summer.

According to the latest Critical Care Services Ontario report, there are 192 adults with COVID-19 in intensive care units after an additional 13 admissions over the last 24 hours. There are also two pediatric cases being treated in intensive care, including one in Toronto.

However, there were still hundreds of available beds in ICU units on Thursday night, suggesting that there could be capacity in the system to provide assistance to the province of Alberta amid concerns that its healthcare system will soon run out of resources to treat the high number of COVID-19 patients showing up in its ICUs.

The Ford government hasn’t yet said whether it will accept patient transfers from Alberta if asked, though a spokesperson for Health Minister Christine Elliot told CP24 on Thursday that officials are currently looking into “what support we might be able to offer Alberta.”

“I think we currently have capacity,” infectious disease specialist Dr. Isaac Bogoch told CP24 on Friday morning. “We really have to help our brothers and our sisters out across the county. Remember not too long ago we were in a very similar situation where we exceeded our capacity and asked for help from outside provinces and received that help. If we can provide healthcare providers or take patients, I think we should be jumping in with both feet. This is just what we do as Canadians.”

Testing volumes remain high following reopening of schools

The latest cases reported on Friday came on nearly 34,000 individual tests, as the province continues to deal with higher volumes that have coincided with the reopening of schools.

The overall positivity rate was 2.4 per cent.

That is down from last week when positivity rates above three per cent were regularly being reported, albeit on a lower volume of tests.

Of the latest cases, 166 were in Toronto, 77 were in Peel Region, 71 were in York Region, 60 were in Durham Region, 33 were in Hamilton and 10 were in Halton Region.

For Durham Region, it is the highest number of new cases reported in any single 24-hour period since early June.

The Ontario Science Table estimates that more than 99 per cent of all new cases being discovered in the province involve the more transmissible Delta variant.

The numbers used in this story are found in the Ontario Ministry of Health's COVID-19 Daily Epidemiologic Summary. The number of cases for any city or region may differ slightly from what is reported by the province, because local units report figures at different times.