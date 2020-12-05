Ontario is reporting a single-day record high of 1,859 new COVID-19 cases with nearly a record 59,400 tests processed in the last 24 hours.

The last record for daily infections was logged on Nov. 27 when 1,855 new cases were reported.

The province also recorded 20 more fatalities on Saturday bringing the death toll to 3,757.

Most of the cases continue to be from the GTA, particularly the hot spots of Toronto and Peel Region.

“Locally, there are 504 new cases in Toronto, 463 in Peel and 198 in York Region. There are 1,624 more resolved cases,” Health Minister Christine Elliott tweeted.

Ontario recorded 1,780 new cases on Friday and 1,824 on Thursday.

More to come.