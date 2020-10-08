Ontario is reporting a single-day record high of 797 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday and four new deaths, also setting a new daily record for the number of tests completed.

"Locally, there are 265 new cases in Toronto, 182 in Ottawa, 134 in Peel and 78 in York Region," Health Minister Christine Elliott wrote on Twitter.

She said close to 48,500 tests were completed, approaching the Ford government's stated goal of 50,000 daily tests completed per day in October.

More than 58,000 test specimens were still awaiting processing on Thursday.

The positivity rate generated by Thursday's result was 1.64 per cent.

Ontario's previous record of daily cases was 732, recorded on Oct. 2.

The province reported 583 cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday and 548 on Tuesday.

She said 695 people recovered from illness on Thursday, leading to a net increase in active cases of 98.

There are now 5,442 active cases of novel coronavirus in Ontario, with 2,992 deaths and 48,308 recoveries.

Two of the four deaths reported on Thursday were of long-term care residents. Public Health Ontario says one of the deaths recorded on Thursday was in a person aged 20-39, but they provided no further details.

Amid rising rates of infection, Toronto's top public health doctor and mayor have asked for restrictions including a pause on indoor dining for 28 days and restrictions on indoor gym activities in order to slow the spread.

The Ford government has so far refused to endorse those measures, with Premier Doug Ford saying any evidence of spread caused by the food service industry is the work of a few "bad actors" that can be stopped.

On Wednesday, Toronto Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Eileen de Villa released modelling suggesting the city's number of active cases could increase tenfold by March 2021, if nothing is done soon.

Epidemiologist Dr. Isaac Bogoch said Thursday he agrees something must be done in Toronto.

"The status quo is not acceptable – we should not continue doing what we're doing now – she is calling for additional measures to be enacted in Toronto to help curb the spread in the community and I would certainly agree with her," he told CP24.

"If we continue down this path we're going to see an unacceptable number of cases in the community, this obviously translates into an unacceptable number of hospitalizations and then leads to deaths. And it's preventable."

Elsewhere in the GTA, Durham Region reported 22 new cases and Halton Region reported 33 new cases.

Hospitalizations also crossed the 200-mark on Thursday.

There are now 206 people in hospital receiving treatment for COVID-19 across the province, up from 195 on Wednesday.

Of those, 47 patients are in intensive care and 29 are breathing with the help of a ventilator.