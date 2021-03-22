Ontario residents 75 and up can begin booking COVID-19 vaccine appointments today
A person opens a disinfectant wipes at the COVID-19 vaccine clinic at the Strathcona Paper Centre in Napanee, Ontario, on Monday March 15, 2021. The centre will be used as a immunization clinic for the Napanee area.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Lars Hagberg
The Canadian Press
Published Monday, March 22, 2021
TORONTO -- Ontario residents who are 75 or older can start booking their COVID-19 vaccines through the government's online system starting today.
People in that age group were initially set to become eligible by the first week of April, but the province announced last week it was moving up the date, saying vaccinations are ahead of schedule.
Also starting today, certain pharmacies and family physicians in some regions will be allowed to administer the Oxford-AstraZeneca shot to anyone 60 or older.
Meanwhile, a number of regions are moving to different restriction levels in the province's colour-coded pandemic framework.
The Brant, Chatham-Kent and Leeds, Grenville and Lanark regions are now in the red zone -- the second-most restrictive.
Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph is now in orange, and four others -- Timiskaming, Porcupine, North Bay Parry Sound and Kingston, Frontenac and Lennox & Addington -- are in yellow.