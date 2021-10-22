The Ontario government has unveiled a plan to lift all remaining public health restrictions by March 2022, including the mandatory mask order and the vaccine passport system that only took effect last month.

Premier Doug Ford detailed the “gradual” plan to exit Step 3 of the province's road-map to reopen during a news conference at Queen's Park on Friday afternoon.

According to a news release, the province will be taking a “gradual approach” to lifting all remaining public health restrictions over the next six months so long as public health indicators remain positive.

The first step, which begins at 12:01 a.m. on Monday, will see capacity limits lifted in the vast majority of settings where proof of vaccination is required, including restaurants and gyms.

The province says that it will also permit a wide swath of other businesses to lift capacity limits as of Monday so long as they introduce vaccination requirements.

That means that personal care services and museums, among others, could also operate at full capacity for the first time since the beginning of the pandemic.

Full capacity weddings, funerals and religious services will be permitted as well but only where venues require proof of vaccination.

Meanwhile, the province say that on Jan. 17, 2022 it will begin to gradually lift capacity limits in settings where proof of vaccination is not required provided there are no “concerning trends” that emerge following the winter holidays.

It says that is could also begin to lift the proof of vaccination for some settings at the same time, including restaurants, bars, sports and recreational facilities, casinos and bingo halls.

Three weeks later on Feb. 7 the province hopes to lift the proof-of-vaccination requirements for high-risk settings as well, including nightclubs, strip clubs and bathhouses.

That would mean that the proof of vaccination system introduced for some non-essential settings in September wold be effectively scrapped just five months after being put into place.

“While necessary to control the spread of COVID-19, the public health measures in place including vaccine certificates are extraordinary measures,” Ford said at Queen's Park. “We said we would not keep them in place one day longer than necessary, we said we would remove them as soon as it is safe to do so. My friends that is what this plan does.”

The government has also set March 28 as the target date to lift all “ remaining public health and workplace safety measures,” including the requirement for individuals to wear masks while in indoor public settings.