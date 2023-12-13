The Doug Ford government will no longer dissolve the Region of Peel.

The announcement, made by Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing Paul Calandra on Wednesday afternoon, will reverse plans that would have seen Mississauga, Brampton and Caledon become single-tier, independent cities by 2025.

In the summer, the Progressive Conservatives fast-tracked legislation—dubbed the Hazel McCallion Act—through Queen’s Park, skipping public consultation and putting the onus on a transition board to review issues related to finance, governance and shared core services.

“While we originally thought that the best way to achieve our goals of better services and lower taxes was through dissolution, we’ve since heard loud and clear from municipal leaders and stakeholders that full dissolution would lead to significant tax hikes and disruption to critical services the people of Peel Region depend on,” Calandra said in a statement ahead of the announcement.

“This is something our government will never support.”

Instead, the government will introduce legislation in the new year that would “recalibrate the mandate of the Peel Region Transition Board” to focus on making local governments more efficient. This will include improving regional services like policing, paramedics and public health.

The board will be asked to make recommendations on “optimizing the delivery of services that support the commitment to build more homes.”

Officials said these recommendations will help remove a “duplicative layer of regional bureaucracy,” although it’s unclear how this will work, considering shared governance will still be in place.

OVER A DOZEN MZOS BEING REVIEWED

A review of some MZOs, first promised by Calandra in September, has found that some were “showing a lack of progress” and are being considered for amendment or revocation.

A MZO is a provincial mechanism that allows the government to re-zone a piece of land and override municipal development constrictions.

The province’s auditor general noted two years ago that the Progressive Conservative government frequently used MZOs to overcome potential barriers and delays to development.

Forty-four MZOs were issued by the government between March 2019 and March 2021. In the past, about one was issued per year, the 2021 report said.

Auditor General says it will investigate Ontario's use of MZOs

Calandra has previously said he will run with a “use it or lose it” approach to reviewing MZOs. As such, on Wednesday, he announced that eight orders unrelated to housing are being consulted on for proposed amendment or cancellation.

Another 14 housing-related MZOs are “under enhanced monitoring because they are showing a lack of progress.”

CITY AUDITS CANCELLED

Financial audits for the City of Toronto, Mississauga, Caledon, Brampton, Newmarket and the Region of Peel will soon be terminated.

The audit process began in May after municipal leaders and planners expressed concerns about provincial housing legislation that slashed development charges in an effort to encourage more construction.

Some municipalities warned that eliminating these fees and charges will cost them hundreds of millions of dollars. Developer funding is often used to develop critical infrastructure that could support housing or other community projects.

Then-Housing Minister Steve Clark promised to ensure cities are “made whole” during the process.

Instead of the audit, the province will consult with municipal partners and review a “five-year phase-in of development charge increases and fee refund framework.”

However, the province said that development charge exemptions for non-profit, affordable and purpose-built rental homes will remain unchanged.

It’s unclear how much the termination of these audits will cost the province.

This is a developing news story. More to come.