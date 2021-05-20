Ontario’s daily COVID-19 case numbers will fall to 1,000 per day in early June and stay there for a month if reopening begins on June 2, but will fall to just a few hundred by the end of July if reopening is delayed to June 16, new modelling data suggests.

The Ontario COVID-19 Science Advisory Table says that with daily vaccinations running at 130,000 per day as they have been over the past two weeks, the province could see daily cases fall to under 500 per day by July if reopening begins on June 16, with further declines likely by the end of July.

If reopening begins immediately after Ontario’s existing emergency stay-at-home order is set to expire on June 2, cases are projected to fall to 1,000 per day and stay that way well into July.

“Our picture today looks different. The direction of the pandemic has turned, and if we're careful and cautious, we can maintain this momentum,” Dr. Adalsteinn Brown said Thursday. “And this momentum is what gets us to a good summer."

Under either scenario, the number of COVID-19 patients in hospital intensive care will fall from the low 700’s this week to under 400 by June 17.

He said that the vaccine effort is showing fruit, with COVID-19-related hospitalizations significantly down in May among all people 60 and up.

Sources have told CTV News Toronto the Ford government is preparing a reopening plan that would begin in mid June.

Under the provincewide state of emergency enacted on April 8, Ontario has seen an average daily decline in cases of 0.75 per cent per day over past two weeks.

Epidemiologists also evaluated two scenarios where public schools resumed in-person instruction on June 2.

In-person school operations would increase daily case counts by 6 to 11 per cent.

The Science Table says test positivity rates are falling everywhere in the province except for Porcupine Health Unit in northern Ontario and select rural areas of southwestern and eastern Ontario.

The Table is asking the province to emphasize allowing outdoor activities as much as possible in any reopening plan, and to avoid allowing indoor dining, gym or locker room activity and other public activity in indoor setting for the time being.