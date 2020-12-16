Ontario is reporting more than 2,000 new COVID-19 cases for a second day in a row as the province’s death toll from the virus topped 4,000 on Wednesday.

Provincial health officials logged 2,139 new cases of the novel coronavirus and 43 more deaths, a notable increase compared to the 20 fatalities recorded on Tuesday. The previous single-day high for deaths in the province during the second wave was on Dec. 10 when 45 people died from the virus.

A total of 4,035 people have now died from COVID-19 in Ontario.

More than 49,100 tests were processed in the last 24 hours, up from 39,566 a day ago.

According to the Ministry of Health’s data, 65,597 tests are still under investigation.

Most of the new cases continue to be in the Greater Toronto Area.

"Locally, there are 780 new cases in Toronto, 528 in Peel, 148 in York Region, 143 in Durham and 111 in Windsor-Essex County," Health Minister Christine Elliott tweeted on Wednesday.

The province logged a record 2,275 new infections on Tuesday, due in part to a later cut-off time for when local public health units could submit their data. The previous single-day record was on Dec. 10 when 1,983 cases were reported.

A total of 1,940 new cases were recorded on Monday, 1,677 on Sunday and 1,873 on Saturday.

More to come.