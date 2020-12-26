Ontario has reported its first two cases of the new COVID-19 variant previously identified in the United Kingdom.

In a news release issued Saturday, the Ministry of Health said the cases are a couple from Durham with no known travel history, exposure, or high-risk contacts.

"This further reinforces the need for Ontarians to stay home as much as possible and continue to follow all public health advice, including the provincewide shutdown measures beginning today," Dr. Barbara Yaffe, Ontario's Associate Chief Medical Officer of Health, said in a statement.

"Durham Region Health Department has conducted case and contact investigation and Ontario is working in collaboration with our federal counterparts at the Public Health Agency of Canada."

Both individuals are now in self-isolation. Ontario is the first province in Canada to identify the variant.

The new strain has been reported in other countries, including Denmark, Belgium, Australia and the Netherlands.

While studies suggest the variant can spread easier and faster, the ministry said there is no evidence at this time that it is more likely to cause severe illness.

The ministry also said there is no evidence to suggest that the vaccines will be any less effective against the new strain.

"With inbound international travel, it is not unexpected to have identified the new variant in Ontario," the ministry said.

"Recognizing the potential increased risk that inbound international travellers may pose with this new variant, the province continues to call on the federal government to urgently partner with Ontario to implement testing at Toronto Pearson International Airport."

After the variant was detected, Canada posted a travel ban on all flights arriving from the U.K. until Jan. 6.

The Public Health Agency of Canada said it has a national monitoring program in place to identify the new variants of COVID-19 and expects that more cases of the new strain may be found in the country.

“As these two cases did not travel outside of Canada, it is important to follow public health measures and limit contacts with others, to reduce the transmission of the virus and any of its variants in communities. The best way to prevent infection with any variant of COVID-19 is to follow public health measures,” the federal agency said in a statement.

The province reported more than 2,100 COVID-19 cases on both Friday and Saturday, with 81 new deaths over that 48-hour period.