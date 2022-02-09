The province’s health minister will be making an announcement this morning on COVID-19 rapid antigen tests one day after sources confirmed that the Ford government plans to start distributing tests for free through grocery stores.

Christine Elliott, Ontario’s health minister and deputy premier, will be holding a news conference in Kitchener at 11:30 a.m.

On Tuesday, sources told CTV News Toronto that approximately five million tests will soon be available each week through grocery stores and a kit containing five tests will be available per household for each visit.

Rapid tests have been difficult to acquire in recent months and despite efforts to distribute more tests over the holidays, the Ford government has not made them widely available to many Ontarians.

The province has also limited PCR tests due to capacity issues and only a small group of people are currently eligible to receive a free one, including health-care workers, pregnant people, first responders, and those at risk of severe illness from COVID-19.

The news conference will be streamed live on CP24.com.

-With files from CTV News Toronto’s Colin D’Mello